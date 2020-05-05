play
Jamie Johnson: We want your questions for the cast

Last updated at 14:18
jamie-johnsonCBBC

Football might be on pause at the moment, but one show certainly isn't.

Jamie Johnson is back for its fifth series on Thursday 7 May - and we want YOUR questions for the cast!

Louis Dunn (Jamie), Jonnie Kimmins (Boggy) and Maddie Murchison (Zoe) will be speaking to us and want to answer all your fan questions.

Comment below with your questions. We'll put as many as we can to the cast - so keep an eye on the Newsround website for their answers!

Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling is featured in the very first episode of the new series
What is Jamie Johnson?

Jamie Johnson is a CBBC show based on the original story by writer Dan Freedman.

It follows the life of Jamie - a boy who loves football. Many of the cast are amazing footballers themselves.

The series also deals with issues like bullying, dealing with family separations and controlling your emotions.

Last series, Jamie's team - Phoenix FC - made it all the way to a real life youth tournament called the Gothia Cup held in Sweden.

And there is plenty of drama ahead of them in the new series.

  • What is your favourite moment from all the seasons so far on Jamie Johnson

  • For all of the cast: if you couldn’t play football what would you do instead?

  • for all the cast:when did you start playing football and how did you get into football

  • How has you character changed since series 4 ? Alipuma7/footballer29

  • For all of the cast: What football team do you support

  • jamie are you really that good at football and what is your favourite team

