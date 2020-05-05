Jamie Johnson: We want your questions for the cast

CBBC

Football might be on pause at the moment, but one show certainly isn't.

Jamie Johnson is back for its fifth series on Thursday 7 May - and we want YOUR questions for the cast!

Louis Dunn (Jamie), Jonnie Kimmins (Boggy) and Maddie Murchison (Zoe) will be speaking to us and want to answer all your fan questions.

Comment below with your questions. We'll put as many as we can to the cast - so keep an eye on the Newsround website for their answers!

Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling is featured in the very first episode of the new series

What is Jamie Johnson?

Jamie Johnson is a CBBC show based on the original story by writer Dan Freedman.

It follows the life of Jamie - a boy who loves football. Many of the cast are amazing footballers themselves.

The series also deals with issues like bullying, dealing with family separations and controlling your emotions.

Last series, Jamie's team - Phoenix FC - made it all the way to a real life youth tournament called the Gothia Cup held in Sweden.

And there is plenty of drama ahead of them in the new series.

Let us know your questions for them in the comments below.