QUIZ: Can you name the tree?

Everyone loves a good tree! Birds use them for nests, bees gather nectar, squirrels get a good munch on their berries and nuts.

Not only do trees provide homes and food for animals, they are vital for the health of the planet.

The British Woodland Trust's Tree of the Year competition has returned for its seventh year - and they want you to nominate your favourite tree.

The tree does not have to be very old or very big, but it must have an important story behind it.

Take our quiz to see how much you know about trees and let us know in the comments which you see most of near where you live.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

The winning tree will then be looked after and cared for, for free, by the Trust.

What a tree-mendous idea!

It will also go on to compete in a grand final of best European trees in March next year! Can you be-leaf it?

All candidate trees must be entered into the competition with a picture before 29 June.