Coronavirus: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wants your photos of lockdown life

The Duchess of Cambridge has launched special project asking people to take photos of what life was like in the UK during lockdown.

The photos should reflect the strength, bravery and kindness of people at the time, and capture the "spirit of the nation".

You don't have to have lots of photography experience.

The pictures will be chosen based on the emotion or experiences they show.

How to take part?

Anyone of any age or talent can get involved!

The project is called Hold Still and is being run with the UK's National Portrait Gallery.

Kate had the idea after seeing some of the dramatic photographs that have already been taken during lockdown.

These included an image of two self-isolating grandparents putting their hands up to glass doors to "touch" the fingers of their grandchildren on the other side.

Photography tips Experiment! Shoot from different perspectives - up high, down low, moving around your subject to shoot from different sides.

For portraits, make sure that you can see the top of the person's head and the bottom of their chin.

Make sure your camera or phone is straight before taking your photo.

Take lots of photos - and then you'll have lots of options to choose from.

There's three different categories to enter - Helpers And Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts Of Kindness.

The duchess will help to choose 100 of the entries which will be shown online, before a selection are shown across the UK later in the year.

Getty Images Maybe you could photograph the window displays in your area

Kate loves taking photos, and every year releases pictures she's taken of her children for their birthdays.

She said: "We've all been struck by some of the incredible images we've seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country.

"Some sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable."

PA Media Kate took this photo of Prince Louis painting rainbows for NHS workers

The project is open until 18 June, with photographers asked to send their pictures via the National Portrait Gallery's website.

Need some ideas?

Maybe you could take a photo of your key worker parent about to go to work, or family member doing something special to help you or others - or what about a #clapforourcarers snap on a Thursday night?

Getty Images You don't have to use a fancy camera - sometimes photos on your smartphone can look just as good

You could show what learning at home has been like, what it's like being one of the few children still at school, or even the streets where you live looking much quieter than normal.

All you need to do is give a short written description explaining who's in the photo and what life has been like for them.

Let us know your ideas in the comments.