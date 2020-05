Some of you might have already experienced the dreaded lockdown haircut, but what about our pets?

With dog groomers and pet pampering salons closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, your pooch may be in need of an at-home spa day.But as tempted as you might be to get the scissors out, make sure you watch our guide to grooming your dog safely.

Professional dog groomers Tom and Reilly live and work together so they're not breaking any social distancing rules here.