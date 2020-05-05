Koalas: Experts solve mystery of how the marsupial drinks enough liquid

Getty Images

How do koalas get enough water to drink?

It's a question that has baffled scientists for years, but a new study has finally solved this marsupial mystery!

The findings revealed that koalas in the wild lick running water off the smooth surface of a tree trunk when it is raining.

This phenomenon is called "stemflow".

Previously scientists thought that koalas got the water they needed just from the food they eat - eucalyptus leaves.

"Koalas have been alleged to never drink free water in the wild, or to drink only occasionally." said Valentina Mella, the lead author of the research and an ethnologist from the University of Sydney.

"I think the main message is that behavioural observations in the wild are very important to establish what is normal and what is unusual, and to truly understand what animals need. If we watch them carefully, they will tell us."

Cool koala facts The word 'koala' means 'no drink' or 'no water' in the Aboriginal language.

Koalas sleep for around 18-22 hours a day!

They have two thumbs which help them to grip tree branches when they climb.

This research was taken from 46 observations of koalas in the wild between 2006-2019 most of which were from the You Yangs Regional Park, in Australia.

Recovery after the Australian bush fires

Koalas are slowly starting to recover in the wild, after devastating bushfires destroyed most of their habitats between 2019-2020.

It is thought at least a billion animals have lost their lives as a result of the bushfires.

Many koalas and kangaroos were looked after in animal sanctuaries in Australia, until they were ready to be released back into the wild.