What is the coronavirus contact-tracing app?

NHS

A brand new 'contact-tracing' app will be tested in the Isle of Wight in an attempt to track who may have caught coronavirus.

From Thursday 7 May, everyone on the Isle of Wight will be encouraged to download the app, which has been made for the the UK government.

If the trial is successful on the island - which has a population of almost 150,000 people and is just off the UK's south coast, near Portsmouth - the app will be introduced to the whole of the UK.

The app has two aims. First, it asks users to log any symptoms they may have and encourages them to speak to the NHS if it appears they may have coronavirus.

Second, the app is supposed to help identify people who may have met someone with the illness.

The app track who a user comes into contact with - as long as they both have the app. This is done by each person's app 'recognising' the other user's app using bluetooth.

The hope is that if someone believes they have developed Covid-19, the app will be able to alert people who have had contact with them recently - even if it was just standing next to them in a queue at a bus stop. The phones will tell each other the peopel have been near each other even if the people never actually spoke.

The government hopes it will help prevent another surge in the number of people who get the virus once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

There have been concerns about the way in which the app could impact of people's privacy because it gives away their location. The government however promise it just records who you have been near, not any location information.

However, downloading the app is voluntary and people on the Isle of Wight don't have to use it.