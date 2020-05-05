How do you make a vaccine for coronavirus?

It's something the government have talked about a lot, especially when it comes to finding a way for life to return to normal after lockdown.

Dr Chris from Operation Ouch! has been to Imperial College in London to see one of the labs where scientists are working on a vaccine.

He speaks to Professor Robin Shattock, who tells him how he is breaking all of the usual vaccine-making rules when it comes to finding a cure for coronavirus.