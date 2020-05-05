Feel like you're running out of ideas of how to keep yourself occupied during lockdown?

Dr Chris, Dr Xand, and Dr Ronx from CBBC's Operation Ouch! have loads of suggestions to keep you busy when you can't get out and about.

Everything from exercise to baking - they've got it covered as part of a new special programme in which they'll be answering your coronavirus questions.

There are even some tips to make sure you're looking after you mental health too.

Operation Ouch! Virus Alert is on CBBC on Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 17:25 and you can catch up on iPlayer.