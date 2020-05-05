Coronavirus: Special Operation Ouch! Virus Alert episode answers your questions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Operation Ouch! Virus Alert is answering your coronavirus questions

Since the coronavirus outbreak began we've all had questions about the situation here in the UK and what it means for us and our families.

On Tuesday a special episode of Operation Ouch will be on CBBC, with Dr Chris, Dr Xand and Dr Ronx answering some of biggest questions kids have had about the virus.

The episode, called Operation Ouch! Virus Alert, also has lots of fascinating facts about how viruses work as well as top tips for keeping entertained while lockdown continues.

In the programme Dr Chris answers a question from Teddy who asks: "How does this nasty virus stop?"

Dr Chris goes to Imperial College, London, where a team of scientists are working really hard to come up with a vaccine.

He speaks to Professor Robin Shattock, who is breaking all of the normal vaccine-making rules in trying to make a cure for coronavirus.

Watch the clip below to find out how he's doing this differently.

Lily asks: "What if, despite your best efforts, you do get the virus?"

In his answer Dr Xand says he thinks he's had the virus and shows his video diaries from when he was feeling ill.

The team also explain all about ventilators - special pieces of equipment that help people breath when they can't do it themselves.

They also travel to see how car company Mercedes has been using new technology to find new ways of making ventilators

You can watch the programme On Tuesday, 5 May 2020 at 17:25 on CBBC, and catch up on iPlayer.

At Newsround we've also been doing our best to try to answer lots of your questions, with the help of doctors and experts, including the Operation Ouch! team.

You'll find a whole range of tips and advice here, covering everything from mask advice, to whether schools will reopen soon, and what to do if you're worried about coronavirus.