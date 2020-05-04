play
Watch Newsround

Wildlife conservation: First wild baby wolves for Belgium in 150 years

Last updated at 12:43
WolfGetty Images
Wolf cubs haven't been born in the wild in Belgium for more than 100 years.

Wildlife experts in Belgium are getting excited to welcome the country's first set of wild wolf cubs in more than 100 years.

Adult wolves were spotted in 2018 in the European country for the first time in over one hundred years, and experts have been keeping a close eye on them and hoping for babies.

Now a female wolf named Noella is expected to give birth to cubs very, very soon.

To protect the wolves hunting has been banned and wildlife rangers are out on patrol, making sure the animals are safe.

Wolves disappeared from most of Western Europe because of hunting, growing cities and more factories being built.

That's why experts in Belgium are now excited and keen to protect the few that have returned.

More like this

Starring African wild dog in the Kruger National Park

BBC Dynasties: What's it like following painted wolves?

dingo

Conservation: Meet Wandi the rare dingo

Top Stories

dragon-capsule.

Nasa and SpaceX team up for US blast off

comments
1
joe and sophie

Why Joe Wicks needed extra help in this morning's PE class

comments
71
Kids on a bouncy castle.

Year 6s and P7s: What leavers' events do you have planned?

comments
35
Newsround Home