Marcus Rashford: Manchester United and England star to do PE for Bitesize lesson

Getty Images

Just when you thought he couldn't get any cooler, Marcus Rashford has decided to put together an online PE lesson.

He's going to be filming it in his garden on Tuesday for BBC Bitesize and it's going to be aimed at kids during lockdown.

But, it turns out he doesn't know much about being a PE teacher because he's asked his followers on social media for help.

He tweeted, "I have some homework and I need help from any PE teachers following me. CBBC have asked me to pull together a PE session. I obviously know how to warm up but what else do I need? Is it all about cardio?"

"Help please. I want to get this right", he added at the end of the post.

He's even reached out to his Manchester United's assistant manager, Mike Phelan, for inspiration, "you must have some advice," he asked.

Loads of people replied to Marcus offering their tips, including PE teachers from all over the UK.

Getty Images Marcus asked for advice from his coach, Mike Phelan (pictured far right)

Suggestions included moving between exercises every 30 to 45 seconds, including football skills and making sure everyone is hydrated with water breaks throughout.

Marcus updated his fans with a rough guide to his class later in the day.

He tweeted, "Ok so far we have: Get the heart rate going, focus on balance, try not to use equipment and just make it fun.

"Am I missing anything?"

He's not the only footballer getting involved to help out with home schooling during lockdown.

Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, has teamed up with BBC Bitesize to help kids learn Spanish.

