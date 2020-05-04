BLACKPINK: The K-pop group have confirmed a comeback

Getty Images

Yep that's right, BLACKPINK have confirmed they'll be dropping some new music soon!

It's been a year since their last song Kill This Love came out, smashing records and taking the world by storm!

Their management company YG Entertainment shared the good news online.

"BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalised, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you," a spokesperson said.

Getty Images

So BLINKS everywhere can expect new songs from the group this summer.

As well as this, BLACKPINK will be making an appearance on Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica, when it is released.