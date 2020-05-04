play
Watch Newsround

BLACKPINK: The K-pop group have confirmed a comeback

Last updated at 12:43
comments
View Comments
blackpink.Getty Images

Yep that's right, BLACKPINK have confirmed they'll be dropping some new music soon!

It's been a year since their last song Kill This Love came out, smashing records and taking the world by storm!

Their management company YG Entertainment shared the good news online.

"BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalised, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you," a spokesperson said.

blackpink.Getty Images

So BLINKS everywhere can expect new songs from the group this summer.

As well as this, BLACKPINK will be making an appearance on Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica, when it is released.

More like this

Justin-Bieber-and-Ariana-Grande.

Coronavirus: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber record charity song Stuck With U

Radio-1-Big-Weekend-2020.

Coronavirus: Coachella, Radio 1's Big Weekend, BTS and other music events affected

Picture shows - One Direction : l-r Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles

One Direction reunion: Are they getting back together?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

dragon-capsule.

Nasa and SpaceX team up for US blast off

comments
1
joe and sophie

Why Joe Wicks needed extra help in this morning's PE class

comments
71
Kids on a bouncy castle.

Year 6s and P7s: What leavers' events do you have planned?

comments
35
Newsround Home