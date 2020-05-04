play
Watch Newsround

VE Day: Royal Mint releases special commemorative coins for 75th anniversary

Last updated at 07:00
comments
View Comments
VE coinsRoyal Mint

The Royal Mint has released a special £2 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The coin has been created in association with the Imperial War Museum as a "thank you" to those who fought and lived through the Second World War.

Unlike most commemorative coins, the Royal Mint says it plans to release the new coin into circulation if there is enough demand, so you might find it in your wallet or purse.

The £2 coin - featuring smiling faces and the word "Victory" against a backdrop of search lights - was designed to symbolise the first steps towards peace and recovery after the war.

crowds-celebrating-VE-day.Getty Images
VE Day marked the end of fighting in Europe towards the end of the Second World War

The coin's designer Dominique Evans said: "Millions came together in the streets to celebrate the end of the war in Europe, inspiring me to put people at the very heart of this coin. VE Day is still a piece of living history.

"I hope the coin enables people to capture the poignancy of this landmark anniversary, one remembered by those who were there and celebrated by the generations that followed."

VE Day coinsRoyal Mint

A donation from each coin purchased will be made to Imperial War Museums.

More like this

Veteran returns to Normandy

D-Day 70th anniversary: Special Newsround programme

d-day

D-Day: What is it and why is it important?

The Queen

Services mark 70th anniversary of VJ Day

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

teacher-with-kids-laughing-at-computer-screen.
play
1:12

We think these teachers are missing their pupils!

Hedgehog

How YOU can help our spiky friends for Hedgehog Awareness Week

syringe-entering-vial-holding-vaccine

World leaders to meet to agree vaccine cash

comments
Newsround Home