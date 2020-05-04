VE Day: Royal Mint releases special commemorative coins for 75th anniversary

Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has released a special £2 coin to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The coin has been created in association with the Imperial War Museum as a "thank you" to those who fought and lived through the Second World War.

Unlike most commemorative coins, the Royal Mint says it plans to release the new coin into circulation if there is enough demand, so you might find it in your wallet or purse.

The £2 coin - featuring smiling faces and the word "Victory" against a backdrop of search lights - was designed to symbolise the first steps towards peace and recovery after the war.

What is VE Day? VE Day marked the end of World War Two in Europe: Find out more here

Getty Images VE Day marked the end of fighting in Europe towards the end of the Second World War

The coin's designer Dominique Evans said: "Millions came together in the streets to celebrate the end of the war in Europe, inspiring me to put people at the very heart of this coin. VE Day is still a piece of living history.

"I hope the coin enables people to capture the poignancy of this landmark anniversary, one remembered by those who were there and celebrated by the generations that followed."

Royal Mint

A donation from each coin purchased will be made to Imperial War Museums.