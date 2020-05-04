play
Nasa and SpaceX team up for for first US astronaut launch since 2011

Last updated at 07:49
dragon-capsule.NASA

Nasa and SpaceX are teaming up to launch a rocket carrying two astronauts into space.

This is the first time since 2011 that a rocket carrying people into space will have blasted off from American soil.

The Demo-2 mission will blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on 27 May.

It's goal is to transport two astronauts to the International Space Station.

Since then Nasa have relied on Russia, Japan and Europe, to help transport astronauts and supplies to and from space.

astronauts.NASA

The two astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, will fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, using a Falcon 9 rocket for lift off.

Both of these items have been rigorously tested over the last few years to make sure they are ready for the mission.

Robert and Douglas will also be wearing some pretty cool new spacesuits.

This mission will help researchers to gather important information for future exploration, like the upcoming Artemis mission, which aims to put the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

