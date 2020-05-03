Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Shawn Mendes, The Avengers and more!

Nickelodeon

With trademark slime, awards and celebrity appearances, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 went ahead (almost) as normal this year.

Like many events in 2020, coronavirus meant that Victoria Justice hosted the awards ceremony remotely with a long list of big names appearing via video link.

Winners on the night included Avengers: Endgame for Favourite Movie; Stranger Things won Favourite Family TV Show, Henry Danger for Favourite Kids TV Show and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for Favourite Movie Actor.

BTS won Favourite Group, Ariana Grande won the Favourite Female Artist category and Shawn Mendes took home the Favourite Male Artist award.

Nickelodeon

Avengers, assemble!

Avengers heroes reassembled virtually to accept the award in the Favourite Movie category.

Robert Downey, Jr (Iron Man) Chris Evans (Captain America) Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all appeared via video chat.

"We are so happy that the Kids' Choice Awards are still happening." Johansson said.

Mark Ruffalo agreed, saying: "The show must go on, life must go on."

Chris Hemsworth added: "You kids, you're the absolute greatest, and we are stronger together. And amongst this group, I'm the strongest, obviously. But we know that." Something that Captain American actor Chris Evans disagreed with.

As the pair squabbled over who is the strongest, a frustrated Johansson interrupted saying: "This was my life for a decade."

Getty Images

"We're gonna slime ourselves!"

The Favourite Male Artist award winner, Shawn Mendes, appeared from quarantine with girlfriend Camila Cabello to accept the Favourite Music Collaboration award for their duet "Señorita."

"I've literally watched the Kids' Choice Awards for years and I wish I could get slimed!" Cabello said.

"We're gonna make organic slime right now and slime ourselves." Couples goals right there!

Nickelodeon

Ariana gives shout outs to Victorious, Sam and Cat and also... SpongeBob!

After winning the Favourite Female Music Star award, Ariana Grande paid tribute to Nickelodeon and the role it has played in her career.

"I'm very appreciative. Nickelodeon will always hold such a tremendous place in my heart not just for Victorious and Sam and Cat and the years I spent working with them. But also just for SpongeBob, you know? I'm always very honored."

Nickelodeon

Olaf, Frozen in the shower?

Fresh from reuniting the cast of classic kids movie the Goonies over video chat this week, Josh Gad (the voice of Olaf the Snowman from Frozen) walked out of his bathroom in a pink shower cap to accept the award for Favourite Male Voice From Animated Movie.

Kristen Bell, also made an appearance, dressed in costume as her character Anna. Joining via video link in lockdown, she had various dolls of Frozen 2 characters to keep her company.

Nickelodeon

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Kevin Hart... again!

The Rock accepted his award for Favourite Movie Actor from his home gym.

"Hey, kids all around the world, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for voting for me." Said Johnson.

"I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great."

"Because, however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart. I love you guys."

He also congratulated Nickelodeon for donating $1 million to the charity No Kid Hungry, which is helping children during the coronavirus crisis.