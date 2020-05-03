DJ Khaled: 'I need a haircut'

Sky News DJ Khaled appeared via video link to promote his charity concert

As lockdown looks go, DJ Khaled's is pretty wild.

The Grammy-winning producer is hosting a virtual concert for charity on Sunday night and admitted he 'needs a haircut'.

Don't we all, DJ Khaled, don't we all!

Just like many people around the world, Khaled has been staying home and following lockdown rules, which means it's hard to get a haircut at the moment.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I miss getting a haircut - I haven't got a haircut, you understand?

"So, when you see me host this amazing event - I don't want you all to think that my hair looks like that every day.

"I won't let nobody come into my house until I know things are safe - you understand?"

DJ Khaled, is hosting the event, organised by football team AC Milan and entertainment company Roc Nation, raising money for key workers fighting the virus outbreak in Italy and around the world.