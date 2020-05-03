Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden uses golden buzzer for mum and daughter

ITV

Amanda Holden became the latest Britain's Got Talent judge to push her golden buzzer after an emotional performance from a mother and daughter singing duo.

The BGT judge was left in tears after mum and daughter, Honey and Sammy, sang Freya Ridings' Lost Without You on Saturday's show.

But it could have been very different for the pair, because their first attempt at auditioning was cut off by Simon Cowell, who told them that their song choice was no good.

After first walking onto the stage, 14-year-old Honey revealed that her mum recently fought cancer.

"It has been a tough couple of years and to be here with my mum is the best thing that has happened to me" Honey said.

"I never thought when me and my mum would be singing in the car that it would bring us to this stage."

Despite being moved by their story, Simon Cowell raised his hand during their first performance and told them to come back later with a different song.

"I just don't like the song but your voices work really well together, how would you feel about coming back later on today?" He said.

After quickly practicing Freya Riding's Lost Without You, mum, Sammy admitted she had written the lyrics down on the back of her hand in case she forgot them.

Their second audition impressed the judges, and presenter Ant McPartlin looked emotional as he watched from the side of the stage with Declan Donnelly.

After receiving a standing ovation, Simon Cowell said: "After everything you've gone through you deserve that moment. I'm going to remember this audition for a long time."

David Walliams said their performance was "faultless", before Alesha Dixon added: "I love the connection. Congratulations."

ITV Amanda Holden congratulated mum and daughter, Sammy and Honey

Then, wiping away tears, Amanda Holden hit her golden buzzer. She said: "It was the most wonderful thing to witness."

Sammy and Honey now have a guaranteed place in the live semi-finals, which have been postponed until lockdown restrictions are lifted or relaxed in the UK.

Joining them will be fellow singer Fayth Ifil and musical group Sign Along With Us.