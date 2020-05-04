May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars Day celebrations

Disney/Lucasfilm

Grab your lightsabers, breathe like Darth Vader and pretend to open doors with your mind, because Star Wars Day is here!

Yes, May the 4th (Be With You), otherwise known as Star Wars Day, is one of the biggest celebrations of the franchise that happens every year.

And, despite fans not being able to come together in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's still plenty to get excited about.

There's also the the final episode EVER of The Clone Wars, a new Mandalorian making-of documentary and even a virtual Star Wars convention happening too!

So let's make the jump to hyperspace and see what's on offer!

Disney/Lucasfilm The last ever episode of The Clone Wars will air on Disney+

The Clone Wars

Execute order 66! If you're all caught-up with series seven of The Clone Wars on Disney+, you'll know that events are now running alongside those seen in Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Which basically means things aren't going well for the Jedi.

In a dastardly plan, Chancellor / soon to be Emperor, Palpatine has just executed Order 66, instructing the clone-troopers to turn on the Jedi and wipe them out, while Anakin Skywalker has turned to the dark side.

Many Star Wars fans thought they would never get to see how The Clone Wars would end after the series was cancelled six years ago. So when Disney brought The Clone Wars back for series seven, many fans have been excited to see how things would end.

The final series has received lots of praise from fans and critics. One popular move by Disney and Lucasfilm was to bring back Phantom Menace and Solo actor Ray Park to motion capture Darth Maul's fight scenes.

The final episode EVER will appear 4 May and we'll all be able to find out how this story ends for the likes of Ahsoka, Maul, and Rex with maybe a cameo from Darth Vader too.

Online Convention

Getty Images

Star Wars Celebration is still a few months away, but it seems pretty unlikely it will go ahead. Lots of the other big conventions have been cancelled this year because of coronavirus, including San Diego Comic-Con. So it seems pretty likely that the Star Wars Celebration, due in August, will be cancelled too.

However, you can still enjoy a shared Star Wars experience, albeit virtually. Fans from around the world will be brought together through the power of the force. That force being the internet on Monday and Tuesday.

Convention organiser Reedpop, who run Star Wars Celebration is hosting what they call 'An Online Revelry', a digital gathering for Star Wars fans. The event will feature live Q&A sessions with actors and directors.

So now, more than ever during these strange times, May the 4th be with you!

The Mandalorian

Disney/Lucasfilm Sadly Baby Yoda isn't real, he's controlled by puppeteers

Want to know how they made the Baby Yoda puppet move? Did you know the show used video walls for amazing scenery?

You can find out all the filming secrets from The Mandalorian in a behind the scenes documentary called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Like everything on this list, it's out on May 4.

This isn't a one-off either. Episodes will come out each week so you'll have something else to keep you occupied after The Clone Wars ends.