Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name their baby

Last updated at 13:49
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy.

And he's called.... Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

It is thought that the baby is named after their grandfathers and also two of the doctors who treated Mr Johnson while he was in hospital with coronavirus.

Ms Symonds wrote a message on social media, thanking staff at University College London Hospital, saying: "I couldn't be happier. My heart is full."

Carrie Symonds thanked NHS staff following the birth of her son in a post on social media

She also said their son shares his first name with the prime minister's grandfather, and the first of his middle names, Lawrie, with her own.

His other middle name, Nicholas, is a tribute to "Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart - the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month", she added.

The baby boy was born on Wednesday 29 April and the birth came just weeks after Mr Johnson was discharged from hospital following treatment for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson is taking a "short period" of paternity leave at some point later this year, Downing Street has said.

