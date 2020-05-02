Joe Wicks in hospital to fix his hand injury

Joe Wicks / Instagram

Joe Wicks has said how grateful he is to the NHS staff who treated him in hospital for an operation to fix a hand injury.

The Body Coach, who's been keeping fans fit and active with his daily PE classes on YouTube had complained on Friday that his injury was hurting him.

He injured his hand, fracturing a bone, when he fell off his bike in March

The famous fitness instructor had minor surgery then, where wires were put inside to mend the injury. He had been wearing a bandage following the operation and despite the injury, carried on with his daily fitness classes and just avoided press-ups.

Joe Wicks / Instagram

But now Joe needs more treatment

Explaining the situation to his followers on social media, Joe revealed that, although the bones had healed and the wires inside had not broken, the injury was "inflamed and possibly infected."

He seems to be in a good mood despite the pain and discomfort though. He decided it was best to go to hospital, even filming his journey and a trip to the shops to buy hospital snacks.

Due to hospitals being busy at the moment, Joe's operation was delayed because there were other patients in the queue and things were "slower than normal".

Posting on Instagram, Joe said: "In the morning, hopefully first thing, I'll be having the wires taken out."

He later added: "I tell you what, this infection is no joke." And complained about the pain saying: "So glad I'm staying here tonight. I woke up all night last night as it was throbbing and pulsating like liquid hot magma.

"Thanks for all your well wishes. Gonna get a good night's sleep I think."

It's not yet clear when Joe will return to his fitness classes, but hope he gets well soon!