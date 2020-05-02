Coronavirus: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber record charity song Stuck With U

Liana Finck

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have recorded a song to raise money for the children of key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The song, called Stuck With U, will be released on 8 May, with money raised going to the First Responder Children's Foundation.

The stars, who share the same manager, Scooter Braun, posted an image on Instagram showing two people sharing a house.

Both the picture, and the song's title, are a reference to the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, Ariana Grande said: "We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy."

Posting on Instagram, Justin Bieber said that the money would "fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19."

Ariana Grande / Instagram

In a second post, Bieber uploaded an instrumental and asked fans to get involved, saying: "Help us make the #StuckwithU video. I want to see you guys having fun in quarantine. This is the prom song for everyone who can't go to prom now."

Ariana added on her own account: "Please use this instrumental & send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it's just u alone. that's beautiful too.)"