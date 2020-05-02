play
Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte!

Last updated at 07:39
Princess CharloteThe Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte! The young royal is five-years-old today.

The Princess is the second child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and was born in 2015. She has an older brother George and a little brother Louis.

To celebrate, Kensington Palace has released newly taken photos of the family; William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis who all spent an afternoon delivering food supplies to elderly and vulnerable people living near to one of the Queen's homes in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Princess CharlotteThe Duchess of Cambridge

The family spent several hours making pasta, and in two of the photos taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is picking up white bags of food for pensioners who are shielding from coronavirus.

The Princess and her family were taking part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative, which over the past five weeks has seen staff prepare and deliver meals to isolated people living in the area.

Around 1000 meals were delivered in the first week alone.

Princess CharlotteThe Duchess of Cambridge

