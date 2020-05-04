We think these teachers are missing their pupils!

With school being closed for lots of you, you might be missing your teachers.

But what do you think they get up to without you?!

Well teachers at St. Peter and St. Paul's Roman Catholic Primary School in Bolton have been finding some creative ways to make up for having no students.

They put together this video to tell all the children who go to the school that they're missing them and hope to see them soon.

Ranging from teddies, to pooches and parrots - their new pupils look like a lot of fun!