Prime Minister says 'thank you' for get well pics

Twitter/@Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been thanking people for all of the messages, pictures and cards they sent him while he was ill.

The Prime Minster tested positive for coronavirus in March and was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Johnson is now back at work having recovered from it.

While the PM was in hospital, it looks like he was sent lots of messages!

He said: "Thank you for all the wonderful messages you sent me when I was unwell, and for all you are doing to keep yourselves and others safe."

He's shared photos on social media of him with some of the pictures he was sent, including hand-drawn rainbows and even portraits of him too.