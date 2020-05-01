Eurovision Song Contest: Special programmes announced

Getty Images 2019 Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence

Lots of big international events have had to be cancelled at the moment, including the annual Eurovision Song Contest.

But don't worry if you're a fan - there's something to look forward to: Special Eurovision TV shows have been announced!

Here's everything you need to know.

What's going to replace this year's Eurovision?

The Grand Final would have been on Saturday 16 May.

Instead, the contest's organisers have revealed that there will be a live programme called Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light.

Eurovision Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will honour all 41 songs that would have been performed as part of the contest

Performers, who would have competed in the 2020 contest, will sing from their home countries - but it won't be a competition.

Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer of what would have been the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, said: "We want to make a show that puts a spotlight not only on the 41 artists that were due to appear in Rotterdam but also inspire those at home and connect people from across Europe and beyond in these difficult times.

"Of course, we will also honour those who are affected by the coronavirus crisis and those who work so hard to fight it. Let's make this an unforgettable moment in Eurovision history!"

All of the singers, from their locations across Europe, will also come together to perform a song called Love Shine a Light.

It was originally performed by Katrina and Waves who won the contest back in 1997 - that's the last time the UK won it!

Eurovision has said the programme will provide "plenty of surprises for fans and viewers at home".

Anything else?!

BBC/Eurovision

There'll also be a BBC TV show just for the UK before that, called Eurovision: Come Together.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favourite Eurovision performance from an "eclectic shortlist" picked by experts and celebrity super fans.

It'll be presented by Graham Norton, who usually commentates on the contest, and it's being described as a "night of Eurovision fun"!

He said: "This year, people at home can celebrate the amazing spirit of the event and hopefully get the chance to take their mind off the current situation for a few hours."

James Newman, who was the UK's entry for this year's contest in The Netherlands, will also be a guest on the show.

WATCH: Newsround meets James Newman

When will the shows be on?

Eurovision: Come Together will be on at 6:30pm with Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light following at 8pm on BBC One on 16 May.

What's planned for next year?

This year the Eurovision Song Contest should have been held in The Netherlands after Duncan Laurence represented the country and won last year.

It's been confirmed that Rotterdam has agreed to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Phew - we can't wait!