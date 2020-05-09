TikTok: How creators are using TikTok to help others

Arben/TikTok Arben is a dancer and choreographer on TikTok.

During lockdown you might have been following classes on YouTube like Joe Wick's PE lessons or Maddie Moate and Greg Foot's science lessons, but what about the world's fastest growing social media platform?

TikTok now has over one billion users, with many people downloading the app during the lockdown period. The app is normally used for doing dance challenges, lip syncing and pranks, but now lots of creators are using it to help teach you new things, and show off some good deeds.

Dancing

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. TikTok: How creators are using TikTok to help you

Arben is a dancer and choreographer, who loves teaching dance classes in his studio. Now, he has turned to live streaming on TikTok, so he can still teach his dance moves whilst at home. He wants to get everyone moving and learning new routines. Whether it's the latest dance challenge or just a new routine, Arden will be teaching it. He loves the fact it brings together people from all around the world.

Maths

Ludus/TikTok Could TikTok make maths lessons more fun?

Could TikTok make maths lessons more fun? Well, meet Josh Martin, a student from the US, who is giving it a go. From algebra to equations, Josh can be seen with his whiteboard trying to explain complex maths puzzles.

Dogs

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. TikTok: How creators are using TikTok to help you.

Meet Jack the service dog! This adorable dog helps his owner when she feels unwell. Jack can detect when his owner is about to have a panic attack, he gives her cuddles when he can sense that she is feeling upset, and even grabs medicine for her. What a doggo!