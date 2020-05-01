Cardboard or CGI fans and drive-ins: How football might look behind closed doors

Getty Images

Premier League clubs are meeting to discuss restarting the season after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When that could happen is still very much uncertain, but what we do know is that any games eventually played will be behind closed doors with no real fans there.

With no information yet either from the UK government about when the lockdown and social distancing rules will be relaxed, the beginning of next season could go ahead without fans too.

So football clubs around Europe are coming up with new ways to create an atmosphere during games.

CGI fans and recorded crowd noise

ALLSPORT/Getty Images Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table but fans won't be able to watch games in their stadium for a while

Empty stands will be hard not to notice when games are played behind closed doors.

So, there have been rumours that broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport could use computer generated images (CGI) crowds during their coverage to cover them up.

Sky will also give TV viewers the option to listen to pre-recorded crowd noise if they hit the red button.

Viewing parties

Reuters Programmes could be made available to download for fans to buy at home to help maintain a normal match-day experience

Premier League clubs have already been putting on viewing parties online during lockdown, where fans can gather together and watch classic matches all at the same time.

So this is one idea for clubs to keep using if the season gets going again, since they have proven to be popular.

Cardboard cut outs

Christian Verheyen Pictures of fans, players, coaches and staff of Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach will be put in the empty seats at Borussia-Park stadium

Over in Germany's top league, the Bundesliga, one team will have cardboard cut outs of actual fans in the stands to support them when their season restarts.

Borussia Mönchengladbach are giving their supporters a chance to buy a cardboard figure with their face on for €19 (£16.67).

So you could be at home watching a match, and see yourself in the crowd!

Football drive-in

FC Midtjylland / Twitter FC Midtjylland are planning drive-in idea for when football returns

In Denmark, FC Midtjylland have installed giant screens in their stadium's car park for fans to come and watch games while sitting in their cars.

Midtjylland are going to provide more than 2,000 spaces with fans able to listen to a commentary through their car radios to help boost the whole game-day experience.

However, this idea might not be one we see in the Premier League any time soon with strict social distancing rules and a ban on mass gatherings still in place in the UK.

