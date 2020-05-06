Great gardening tips for lockdown

Fancy seeing how green-fingered you are?

With more time on our hands, gardening can be a good way to keep yourself busy, to connect with nature and learn a new skill.

Don't worry if you don't have a garden - there are still lots of things you can grow at home.

Check out these top tips from young gardeners George, William and Zekey.

And they know their onions - all of them have been winners of the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) School Gardener of the Year competitions!