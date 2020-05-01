Disney: Hercules is getting a live-action remake

Disney Bada-Bing-Bada-Boom! Here comes a new live-action remake!

Who puts the glad in gladiator? HERCULES!

Yes that's right, Disney's 1997 animated film Hercules is next in line to get the live-action remake treatment.

It's been listed as "early development" which means there is very little information out about it yet, and it will be a long time before it will be in the cinemas.

Getty Images The Russo brothers will be helping to make the film

However, what we do know is that the Russo brothers - who directed Avengers: Endgame - will be producing the film.

If that wasn't enough, Dave Callaham, the writer of the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi, and Wonder Woman 1984, will also be working on the remake.

So it seems like with these guys involved there will be plenty of action!

Getty/Disney Could Ariana Grande play Meg?

There have been no updates on who will be cast in the film yet, but there have been plenty of suggestions online.

Some fans have suggested that Ariana Grande should play Megara, as she recently released a cover of her singing "I Won't Say I'm in Love" a famous song from the movie.

Hercules tells the story of an ancient Greek legend, involving gods and goddess, a flying horse, and the villainous Hades Lord of the Underworld.

Disney Will Hercules be as successful as previous live-action remakes?

So far Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King have all received the live-action remake treatment.

Disney already has a live action version of Mulan coming out this year, and a remake of The Little Mermaid is in the works.

So what do you think? Will this film be a zero or hero? Let us know in the comments below!