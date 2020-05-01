Andy Murray wins virtual Madrid Open and gives half of his winnings to the NHS

ATP

Andy Murray won the Madrid Open for a third time on Thursday without even leaving his sofa!

With tennis suspended until at least mid-July, the Scottish superstar came out top in a contest of 16 leading players - who swapped their racquets for PlayStation 4 controllers.

Murray beat Belgian player David Goffin in the final of the Tennis World Tour video game.

@atptour/Twitter

Andy, who hasn't played since November because of problems with his comeback after his hip operation, claimed the biggest share of a 150,000 euros prize fund.

Some of the money will be donated to lower-ranked players who haven't been able to earn any money during the coronavirus pandemic and Andy chose to donate half of his winnings to the NHS.