Andy Murray wins virtual Madrid Open and gives half of his winnings to the NHS

Last updated at 09:15
Andy Murray won the Madrid Open for a third time on Thursday without even leaving his sofa!

With tennis suspended until at least mid-July, the Scottish superstar came out top in a contest of 16 leading players - who swapped their racquets for PlayStation 4 controllers.

Murray beat Belgian player David Goffin in the final of the Tennis World Tour video game.

Andy, who hasn't played since November because of problems with his comeback after his hip operation, claimed the biggest share of a 150,000 euros prize fund.

Some of the money will be donated to lower-ranked players who haven't been able to earn any money during the coronavirus pandemic and Andy chose to donate half of his winnings to the NHS.

