Boris Johnson: UK 'past the peak' of the coronavirus outbreak

AFP / Getty Images Boris Johnson had to take three weeks off to recover from coronavirus

It's already been a busy week for the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson since recovering from coronavirus.

Mr Johnson returned to work on Monday after three weeks off due to his illness, and saw the birth of his son on Wednesday.

The PM also took part in a Downing Street press conference about the virus on Thursday afternoon.

Here are three important things the prime minister talked about.

1. UK 'past the peak'

PA Media Mr Johnson (pictured in the middle) was joined by the UK's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (pictured far left) and the UK's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty (pictured far right)

Boris Johnson confirmed that the UK was "past the peak" of the virus outbreak, and would keep fighting the disease in many ways, including by working on a vaccine.

But as coronavirus continues its spread across the world, with more than three million confirmed cases in 185 countries, the prime minister also stressed that the UK must not "risk a second spike".

"We have come through the peak. We have come under what could have been vast huge Alpine tunnel and now we see the sunlight in the pasture ahead of us.

"It is vital we do not now lose control and run into second and bigger mountain."

2. Plan to restart the country

Mr Johnson promised that the government will release a "comprehensive plan" on getting the country going again next week.

It will look at how to restart the economy, reopen schools and help people travel to work following the coronavirus lockdown.

The prime minster said the plan will be "guided by science" and managing the spread of the disease.

But it'll also give people "confidence they can go back to work" and school safely.

3. Testing on the up

Boris Johnson said there were 81,611 tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, an increase of almost 30,000 on the day before.

This takes the government much closer to meeting its goal of doing 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the last day of April - but they still might miss it. Up until recently, the government was carrying out about 20,000 tests a day.

Mr Johnson insisted he was throwing "everything at it, heart and soul, night and day, to get it right" so they could provide enough tests.

"In principle every key worker in this country should be able to get a test. We want that to happen," said Mr Johnson during the press conference. "We have massively ramped it [testing] up and are going to ramp up further."