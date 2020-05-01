Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards go virtual due to coronavirus

Getty Images Victoria Justice, 2020 Kids' choice host

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards will be going ahead on Saturday 2 May but things will be a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because everyone has to stay at home, the awards will be virtual, becoming the first big awards show to do so.

The awards were meant to go ahead in March with Chance the Rapper hosting but was postponed because of the viru.

It has now been reworked into a virtual star-studded show.

It will now be hosted by one of Nickelodeon's most popular actresses, Victoria Justice from Victorious and Zoey 101.

What should we expect from the show?

Lot's of famous people will be taking part including appearances from the Avengers: Endgame cast - Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Ariana Grande is set to make an appearance as well as Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, and lots more.

Nickelodeon has promised lots of surprises and, of course, even more slime.

Nickelodeon will also be donating $1 million (around £800,000) to a charity called No Kid Hungry, a charity that helps to support children living in poverty and those who go hungry in America and around the world, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.