Try this tasty banana bread recipe!

While we're in lockdown, some of you may have been baking up a storm in your kitchens.

So we spoke to Masterchef finalist Imran Nathoo who has shown us a delicious banana bread recipe that you can try at home.

Please remember to always get an adult's help when baking.

Banana bread with chocolate buttons

Six-year-old Osian and his dad Imran show us how simple and easy it is to make yummy banana bread

Banana bread, is it a cake? Is it a bread? Who knows! All we know is that it's straight forward to make and so tasty!

Imran made this with an addition of chocolate buttons for a fun twist on a classic.

Feel free to adapt the recipe to what you have (plain flour is fine it just won't rise as much, any sugar is fine and the chocolate buttons are optional).

Serves 4-6 people

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 20-30 mins

You will need 2 tbsp rapeseed oil - extra for greasing

1 ripe banana

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g of soft brown sugar

110g self-rising flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

30g chocolate buttons

These are the ingredients you will need

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Grease a loaf tin with a little extra oil.

2. In a bowl, mix together the sugar, flour, salt and baking powder.

3. In a bowl, mash the banana with the oil until well combined. Beat in the egg, then stir in vanilla extract.

4. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until well combined.

5. Mix through the chocolate buttons.

6. Pour the cake mixture into the prepared loaf tin and bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes. Check if it's ready with a skewer. If it comes out clean it's done. Make sure a grown-up helps you with this.

7. Set aside to cool on a wire rack, and only remove from the tin when fully cooled. Then cut into slices, serve and enjoy!