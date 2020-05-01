Schools in Norway have allowed some students to return this week as they start reducing coronavirus rules.

Children in the country have spent up to six weeks learning from home and now they are back in school, classes have been reduced to a maximum of 15 students to allow for social distancing.

Some school playgrounds are divided, and there is a lot of focus on hygiene.

Leia told us what it was like being back in class with her friends and teachers.

