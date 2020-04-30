The Greatest Dancer has been cancelled

There's some bad news for fans of The Greatest Dancer - the show has been cancelled.

The announcement has been made after just two series.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show."

The last series ended in March with ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita being crowned the winners.

Pop star Alesha Dixon and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo hosted the TV talent show.

It had four judges known as "Dance Captains"; Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Todrick Hall, and Strictly's Oti Mabuse.

Ellie Ferguson won the first series when she was 14 years old and, as part of her prize, performed rwith her Dance Captain Oti on Strictly Come Dancing.

The show was created by X Factor boss Simon Cowell's production company, Syco, in 2019.

Some people have suggested The Greatest Dancer was scrapped because the show struggled to compete for viewers against popular talent shows such as ITV's Masked Singer and Dancing on Ice.