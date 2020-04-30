Check out this daring duck rescue that took place in a park in Merseyside, England, where a mother duck was reunited with her ducklings.

It all started when a daffy mother duck laid her eggs in a hollow tree in Birkenhead Park, The nest was too far down inside the hollow tree and the ducklings couldn't get out when they hatched.

The ducklings were stuck, but were saved thanks to a local resident who heard the mother duck quacking and decided to take action.

The ducklings are now safe and sound with their mum.