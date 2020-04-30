Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby

Getty Images

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is having a baby with his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Rumours began spreading on social media earlier in the week and the news was confirmed on Wednesday by Gigi's mother in an interview with Dutch TV news show, RTL Boulevard.

Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Foster, said: "I can't wait to become a grandmother."

Yolanda also confirmed that the baby is due sometime in September.

Since the news became public, fans have been trying to find out as much as they can about the new addition to the Malik-Hadid brood.

It's been reported that the young couple are expecting a baby girl, after many of fans pointed out that Gigi's 25th birthday celebration last week had lots of pink balloons, pink gift bags and pink cakes.

The couple started dating in 2015, after meeting on the set of Zayn's music video for Pillow Talk. But it's not always been smooth sailing, the couple recently got back together after a year-long split.

Zayn is currently in lockdown with Gigi and her family at their farm in Pennsylvania, in the US.

The couple are yet to confirm the pregnancy themselves.