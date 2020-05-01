play
Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid to play in charity Mario Tennis tournament

Last updated at 09:06
An all-star Mario tennis tournament called the Stay At Home Slam is taking place this weekend, with a few famous faces you might recognise...

Professional players like Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka will be swapping their rackets for a Switch controller to take part in a special Mario Tennis Aces tournament.

They'll be joined by celebrity doubles partners like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Steve Aoki to help raise money for charity.

Each player will get $25,000 to donate to their charity of choice, with the winners getting an extra $1 million to donate.

Legendary retired tennis player John McEnroe will provide commentary on the matches, alongside YouTuber iJustine (Justine Ezarik).

With 30 different characters to choose from in the game, like Mario, Luigi, Bowser and Rosalina - who will the competitors choose?!

The event will be live-streamed on social media on Sunday 3 May at 9pm.

