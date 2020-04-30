Mattel reveals new dolls to honour key workers

Mattel

A special range of dolls has been released to celebrate key workers.

The #ThankYouHeroes collection has been made by toy makers Mattel - which also makes Barbie.

The 16 new toys represent real-life key worker jobs, such as doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and supermarket workers.

Mattel says it wanted a way to honour the real-life heroes who are helping to keep the world going during the coronavirus outbreak.

Part of the money from each doll sold will go towards a charity called #FirstRespondersFirst which helps provide food, housing, equipment and other things to help protect frontline healthcare workers.

Mattel is also making face masks and shields for healthcare workers, and has now donated more than 500,000 items of protective equipment.