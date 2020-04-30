Do you love snapping pics of your pets to share with family and friends or just to appreciate their unbelievable cuteness?

Well, we at Newsround do too, so we asked the advice of Kerry Irving on how to get that paw-fect pet portrait.

Kerry and his dogs, Max, Paddy and Harry, get thousands of views and likes on their pictures and videos on their social media page 'Max and Paddy in the lakes' so they know how to get it right.

Check out this video for some little hints to help you grab a memorable photo of your furry friend.

Or maybe not so furry, maybe you have a snake!

Either way, this video is sure to help you get better pet portraits.