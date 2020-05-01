Belgium population asked to east more chips - but what are the other spud options?

AFP Street stalls in Belgium normally sell lot of yummy chips

People living in Belgium are being asked to eat more chips!

The European country is well known for loving chips (frites), often with a big dollop of mayonnaise, but now farmers there are asking people to eat chips twice a week.

Potatoes are one of Belgium's biggest crops and due to coronavirus - and restaurants, takeaways and stalls all closing - there are too many potatoes that need to be eaten or they'll go to waste. So farmers are asking people to go the extra mile and eat them more often.

But you don't just use potatoes to make chips there are loads of other options - and we want to know your favourites!

Like your preference and if your dream dish isn't there, vote for 'Something Else' and let us know what we're missing out on in the comments below.

You get three likes, so use them wisely!

