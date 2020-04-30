play
Coronavirus rainbows: Your amazing pics

Last updated at 13:50
KIDS-WITH-RAINBOWS.

Lots of you have been making rainbows to brighten up your homes and streets - they've certainly been making us smile.

You've sent in LOADS and LOADS of pictures of your colourful creations and we've tried to include as many of them as we can below.

Can you find yours?

Some of your rainbows to brighten up your day
Check out our epic gallery of your rainbow pics

We've got lots more in this gallery here.

And it's not just rainbows in windows!

One family made their whole house into a giant rainbow, and lots of you have been making 'alternative' rainbows too.

Some of the amazing pictures you sent us

Your Comments

7 comments

  • Thank U NHS!

  • Thank you for brightening up my day with a rainbow everyone! 😁 🌈

  • Well done and thanks to everyone in the NHS!

  • Well done everyone who has done one or is cplaing every Thursday or are doing some way of thanks the NHS

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • their all amazing

    • Diana replied: This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

