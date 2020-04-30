Greta Thunberg and Unicef launch campaign to help fight coronavirus

EPA

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has donated $100,000 (£80,250) to charity to help fight coronavirus.

The 17-year-old has given her prize money for her environmental work to Unicef, the United Nations (UN) children's charity, which helps kids in developing countries around the world.

"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis. It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most," Thunberg said in a statement.

The charity will use the donation to help support children affected by school closures and global lockdown restrictions.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Advice if you're worried about coronavirus

Greta was awarded the prize money for her worldwide activism by Human Act Foundation, which is also donating $100,000 to Unicef's coronavirus campaign.

Unicef said it will use donations to help tackle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which include "food shortages, strained healthcare systems, violence and lost education".

Money raised from the campaign will be used to provide children with soap, masks, gloves and hygiene supplies.

The UN also warned as many as 66 million children could fall into extreme poverty as a result of the global economic crisis caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

'Tackle two crises at once'

Getty Images Greta started the school strikes on her own in Sweden by calling for politicians to tackle climate change now

Thunberg has also been calling on governments to "tackle two crises at once" by continuing to fight climate change during the coronavirus crisis.

The Fridays for Future rallies, which she started in 2018, have now been moved online because of the pandemic, but Greta has warned that global warming "is not slowing down".