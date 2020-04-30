Largest moon rock being auctioned at Christie's is valued at £2 million

Getty Images

Do you fancy buying a piece of the Moon? If you've got a spare £2 million, you're in luck!

A moon rock is going up for sale today, and it's thought to be the fifth largest piece of the Moon ever found on Earth.

It weighs 13.5kg (that's about the same as four normal bricks) and was probably struck off the surface of the Moon by a collision with an asteroid or comet, and then landed on Earth as a meteorite.

The rock's going to be sold at a private auction and is valued at £2 million.

Getty Images

There's only 650kg of moon rock known to be on earth - this one is known as the NW 12691.

Like many meteorites that are discovered, it was found in the Sahara by an anonymous finder after travelling some 240,000 miles to earth from the moon!

It was carefully studied and is now being sold at the famous auction house, Christie's.

James Hyslop, head of science and natural history there said: "It is an actual piece of the moon. It is about the size of a football, a bit more oblong than that, larger than your head.

"The experience of holding a piece of another world in your hands is something you never forget."