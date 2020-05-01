Daring duck rescuer reunites mum with ducklings

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch the lucky ducklings get rescued

A daring rescue has taken place in a park in Merseyside, England, where a mother duck was reunited with her ducklings.

The story began a year ago when the mother duck first laid her eggs in a hollow tree in Birkenhead Park. The little ducklings had a hard time getting out but were eventually helped by a member of the public who noticed they were stuck.

This year the daffy mother duck chose the same nesting site but this time there was no one to rescue her ducklings.

According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) it's not unusual for ducks to lay their eggs in holes in trees but the issue here was that the hole was too deep which meant the ducklings could not get out.

RSPCA/JOHN LITTLEWWOOD/ ANTHONY JOYNES The ducklings couldn't get our of their nest inside a tree

As the mother duck called for her babies, they weren't able to go to her, until a local resident Helen Anne Stansfield heard her quacking and decided to take action.

She rang her friend John Littlewood, who works for the RSPCA, and told him where to find the stranded ducklings.

The hole was quite high up so John had to get some help from another Inspector Anthony Joynes. Anthony climbed the ladder and rescued all the ducklings stuck in the tree.

The lucky ducklings were then reunited with their mum.

RSPCA/JOHN LITTLEWOOD/ ANTHONY JOYNES Mum and Dad duck were pleased to have their ducklings back on safe ground

Helen said: "I think she was very happy to see them... I was worried about my little birds so much and I am so so happy that they have been rescued".

In our opinion, the rescue went swimmingly!