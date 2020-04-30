Have you seen a scarecrow on your daily walk?

Getty Images

Scarecrows have been used for many years to scare away birds and keep crops safe.

They are usually made from old clothes and straw made to look like a person standing in the field to protect newly sown seeds from birds.

Although some are still used by farmers for their traditional job people also enjoy making them for scarecrow festivals up and down the UK in summertime.

The festivals have been cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown but some people aren't letting that stop them.

Scarecrows have been popping up in some areas across the UK to entertain people while they go on their daily walk.

In one village called Capel, near Surrey in the south of England, around 30 stuffed dolls, complete with wigs and face masks, stethoscopes and surgical gloves have been on display in front gardens.

The scarecrows have been put up to show support for key workers.

