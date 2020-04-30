Lockdown looks: Send us your rainbow hair pictures!

Getty Images

Rainbows are not just colourful and beautiful, they've now become the biggest symbol of support for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

And now there's a fun new way to show support. While schools are closed some of you have bee experimenting with a colourful new look, rainbow hair!

Many of you have been temporarily dyeing your hair different colours using either tissue paper or food colouring.

If you've been having a go we want to see some of your fantastic rainbow hair creations, send them in!

If not, let us know what you've been doing with your hair while you're in lockdown.

Maybe you've been trying a new style, or had a home haircut.

How did it go? Are you pleased with your new do or glad that you don't have to been seen in public?

Let us know about your lockdown looks in the comments below or send us a pic.

How to dye your hair using food colouring

You will need: A parent's permission and someone to help you

Normal food colouring of your choice.

Any white conditioner.

Gloves

A towel

A dark T shirt

A mixing bowl

Dye applicator or brush

Make sure you get an adult's permission before getting started

It's important to say that dyeing your hair with food colouring will only work if you have a light hair colour.

Also different colours may look different on different coloured hair for example, the colour blue may look more green on blond hair.

1 - Find a place that is easy to clean and your parents' don't mind getting a bit messy. Spread a plastic sheet or some newspaper over the floor, lay out all your tools, wear a dark t-shirt that you don't mind staining and pop your gloves on.

2. Put white conditioner into your mixing bowl and add your food colouring, add as much or as little as you want depending on the colour that you would like to achieve - remember, your hair will come out lighter than the colour in the bowl so make it darker than you think you need.

3. Mix it all together.

4. Divide your hair into sections based on the amount of colours that you want to dye your hair.

5. Add dye to your hair in each section, starting from the roots to the tips. You can use your fingers for this or a special applicator brush used for dyeing. Make sure that all the hair is covered. Or if you want a dip dye look just add the colour to the end sections.

6. Keep the hair in sections and pop it under a shower cap or a plastic bag, then leave for at least half an hour.

7. Wash out with cool water, keep the dye strands separate and don't use conditioner or shampoo because it will wash out the dye. Remember, the more you wash your hair the more the colour will wash out.