Captain Tom: Happy 100th Birthday - true or false quiz

Last updated at 05:49
happy-birthday-captain-tom.Getty Images

Happy Birthday Captain Tom!

The fundraising hero is celebrating his 100th birthday today!

Tom has broken world records and helped to raise millions for the NHS through his charity challenges.

In honour of turning 100, he has been given the special title of Honorary Colonel.

The RAF will be doing a special birthday aerial salute to captain Tom.

As well as this he will also receive a personalised telegram from the Queen to celebrate reaching 100.

If you think you know all about Captain Tom and his achievements, then try out our fun quiz below!

