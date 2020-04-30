Captain Tom: Happy 100th Birthday - true or false quiz

Getty Images

Happy Birthday Captain Tom!

The fundraising hero is celebrating his 100th birthday today!

Tom has broken world records and helped to raise millions for the NHS through his charity challenges.

In honour of turning 100, he has been given the special title of Honorary Colonel.

The RAF will be doing a special birthday aerial salute to captain Tom.

As well as this he will also receive a personalised telegram from the Queen to celebrate reaching 100.

