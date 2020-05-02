Millie Bright on what's got her through lockdown

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What's it like as a footballer in lockdown?

She may have won league titles and played in a World Cup semi-final but for Millie Bright, the coronavirus lockdown has been one of the biggest challenges of her life so far.

She told Newsround: "People think that footballer's lives are perfect and that we don't struggle. That's not the case.

"I think sometimes it's good to be vulnerable and to let other people see you're struggling."

Bright has taken up painting as a new hobby during lockdown. She finds that it helps her fill the time and gives her a purpose.

"It's very peaceful and therapeutic, and I picked an owl because it's my dad's favourite animal", she said.

Chris Lee - Chelsea FC Millie Bright lifting the FA Women's 2020 Continental League Cup just a few months ago

Bright plays for Women's Super League side, Chelsea. She has played 33 times for her country, England.

She's won two league titles and two FA Cups in that time.

When it was announced that all football activity would be suspended because of coronavirus, Bright - and thousands of other professional footballers like her - were forced to stay at home.

"I've had plenty of down-days during this lockdown but I do feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I've had my bad days, so don't feel ashamed by them. You need to make sure you do reach out if you need any help", she said.

Getty Images England manager, Phil Neville, has announced he'll step down before the re-arranged Tokyo Olympic Games

Chelsea were only one point off the top of the WSL when the lockdown was announced and Bright was set to feature in the 2020 Tokyo Games for Great Britain this summer.

The Olympics have since been postponed until 2021 and Bright's national team manager, Phil Neville, has announced he'll step down before the competition.

"It feels like someone has got a blanket and shook it and everything has exploded", Bright said.

"As a player you never want to see a manager go but it's part and parcel of the game I guess.

"Phil's got his reasons for doing so and we're just thankful for everything he did in the time he was here and everything he's done for the women's game", she added.

Bright is hopeful that Chelsea will be able to complete their games this season and thinks it's crucial that the women's game is treated the same as the men's game: "If the men's game resumes then the women's game has to. It has to run alongside the men's game for me.

"If it's save for one, then it's safe for the other".

Bright was speaking ahead of the launch of her new charity campaign, "Millie's Match Day Challenge".

On Sunday, 3 May she hopes to encourage kids to take part in her keepy-ups challenge - which she has posted on social media - to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.