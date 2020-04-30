play
Why you think YOUR grandparents are awesome

We all know grandparents are pretty awesome - take super fundraiser Captain Tom for example.

Lots of you might not be able to see yours at the moment, so we've been asking you to tell us why your grandmas and grandpas are so special.

We've had LOADS of comments with some of the reasons why you love them so much, including because they give you sweets, walk you home from school and play games with you!

So whether you call them Granny, Pops, Nanny or Gramps, here's why they mean so much to you.

Why you think YOUR grandparents are awesome

